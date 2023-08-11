ST. LOUIS - Missouri football fans may soon see another familiar face on Imo's Pizza advertising.
Missouri quarterback and St. Louis native Brady Cook landed a sponsorship with Imo's Pizza, the second player with the Tigers to receive a name, image, and likeness (NIL) sponsorship from the pizza chain.
Cook will serve as an official spokesperson for Imo's Pizza and will appear in print, electronic and billboard advertising and engage in social media outreach for the St. Louis-based chain, according to a news release from Imo's.
Cook will appear on billboard advertising in Columbia alongside Imo's other Missouri NIL sponsorship recipient, wide receiver Luther Burden III. Burden's sponsorship was announced in June.
Cook's parents own and operate seven Imo's Pizza parlors in the St. Louis area, according to the news release.
"As someone who basically grew up in Imo’s Pizza parlor, I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity," Cook said in the news release. "My parents have been long-time Imo’s franchisees, and I’m honored to represent a brand that has meant so much to our family. And I’m excited to share this role with my friend and teammate, Luther."
"Imo’s has a long tradition of working with professional athletes who are native St. Louisans and are fans of our pizza," Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said in the news release. "Being able to sign the next generation of St. Louis athletes who are fans of our brand was an easy decision. We’re excited to see what Brady and Luther are going to accomplish on the field this season for the Tigers, and we know they’ll be great ambassadors for Imo’s off the field."
The announcement comes days before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is set to participate in the ceremonial signing of a law that allows college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals.
The signing is merely ceremonial, and Parson officially approved the legislation in July. Parson will ceremonially sign House Bill 417 at Faurot Field at MU on Tuesday, according to a media advisory from his office.
The new law gives legal backing to coaches who help athletes find and cash-in on NIL deals, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. It makes it illegal for institutions to "uphold any rule, requirement, standard or other limitation of an athletic association or athletic conference" that may punish a student-athlete by not allowing them to play for participating in NIL.
The law also contains an amendment that makes it illegal for any college athletic program to enforce rules or limitations of an athletic association, such as the NCAA, or athletic conference, such as the Southeastern Conference, that prevents a student-athlete from earning compensation for their name, image and likeness, according to reporting from Missouri Business Alert.
The NCAA issued a memo clarifying that its bylaws must be followed, no matter the state law at play. Missouri’s new framework for NIL does not currently violate any NCAA bylaws, Missouri Business alert reported.
Student-athletes also have the right to obtain "professional representation," or agents, while playing college athletics.
The amended law still plainly states that schools and coaches cannot directly pay athletes to come to their programs, or "pay for play."