COLUMBIA - Mizzou released their weekly injury report on Thursday and two Tigers are officially out.
Wide receiver Mookie Cooper and defensive lineman Darius Robinson will miss Saturday's game against the Volunteers.
Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said the team had done a "disservice" to Cooper by playing him in a limited role while also trying to get him 100% healthy following a foot injury during August camp.
Drinkwitz said the medical staff has been working with Cooper throughout the week. Thursday's announcement means Cooper will not be on the field on Saturday.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister, tight end Niko Hea and offensive lineman Case Cook are all listed as questionable.
Cook was listed as questionable against Boston College and did not play in the game. He also missed the game against Southeast Missouri State.