COLUMBIA − Before the Tigers take the mound, the SEC revealed its schedule for the 2022 season.
The Mizzou Softball Twitter page announced the news Thursday morning.
2022 𝙎𝙀𝘾 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙚 ⬇️Here we go.#OwnIt🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/nzvoFIMWH2— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 23, 2021
Mizzou is scheduled to start the SEC season against the University of Tennessee March 11-13 for the first home stretch. The Tigers will then travel to the University of Mississippi to face the Rebels March 25-27.
Heading into April the Tigers have three home series starting with South Carolina on April 1-3 and then the University of Georgia April 14-16. Finishing out April, the Tigers will welcome Texas A&M from April 29-May 1.
Between those home series in April, Mizzou will travel to Mississippi State on April 8-10 and the University of Kentucky on April 22-24.
Mizzou will be on the road for the last series in May. The Tigers will travel to face the University of Alabama from May 6-8.
The SEC Softball playoffs begin May 10 and last through May 14.