COLUMBIA − Before the Tigers take the mound, the SEC revealed its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Mizzou Softball Twitter page announced the news Thursday morning.

Mizzou is scheduled to start the SEC season against the University of Tennessee March 11-13 for the first home stretch. The Tigers will then travel to the University of Mississippi to face the Rebels March 25-27.

Heading into April the Tigers have three home series starting with South Carolina on April 1-3 and then the University of Georgia April 14-16. Finishing out April, the Tigers will welcome Texas A&M from April 29-May 1. 

Between those home series in April, Mizzou will travel to Mississippi State on April 8-10 and the University of Kentucky on April 22-24.

Mizzou will be on the road for the last series in May. The Tigers will travel to face the University of Alabama from May 6-8.

The SEC Softball playoffs begin May 10 and last through May 14. 

