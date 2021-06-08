The Mizzou Track & Field team is in Eugene, Oregon for the pinnacle event in college track each year: The NCAA Championships. Five Tigers will compete in the event starting Wednesday at Hayward Stadium.
"It's a young group," said Mizzou head coach Brett Halter, speaking on a Zoom news conference on Tuesday. Each Tiger competing will make their first career appearance at the NCAA Championship Meet.
"We're not as focused on outcome as we are the process," said Halter. "The goal is to be tested, continue to hone your craft, work the process every day and enjoy the test and the competition when you have those opportunities."
All five Tigers will compete in field events. Skylar Ciccolini will compete in javelin, Georgi Nachev, Mara Hausler and Ariana Fisher in triple jump and SEC co-Newcomer of the Year Mitch Wever in discus. They will all represent Mizzou in the brand new Hayward Field, a gleaming track and field palace on the campus of the University of Oregon that cost at least 250 million dollars. Halter stressed the importance that each Tiger remain focused on learning from the experience.
"In track you know I wish and I always say I wish I could draw up a great defensive play to tackle Lane 4 or intercept a javelin but it's just not in the cards," said Halter. "So the only thing we can control is our own thoughts and what we're doing and how we think about it and our process. And so those are going to be the messages that we're going to be carrying forward."