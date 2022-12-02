The official Mizzou Football twitter account responded to a report that the Tigers turned down a chance to face rival Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Missouri rejected the potential match-up with Kansas while the Jayhawks "were not opposed to playing the Tigers in a bowl".
Mizzou responded to McMurphy's report via the team's official Twitter account saying "Not True … looking forward to our bowl game vs. any team!"
Mizzou will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.