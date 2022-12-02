The official Mizzou Football twitter account responded to a report that the Tigers turned down a chance to face rival Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.  The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Missouri rejected the potential match-up with Kansas while the Jayhawks "were not opposed to playing the Tigers in a bowl".

Mizzou responded to McMurphy's report via the team's official Twitter account saying "Not True … looking forward to our bowl game vs. any team!"

Mizzou will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

