In the wake of several additions to the roster through the transfer portal Missouri men's basketball lost signee Christian Jones. The 6'4" guard from East St. Louis reopened his recruitment on Monday evening, making the announcement on Twitter.
#uno pic.twitter.com/h00729d1vM— christian jones (@urcjay) April 18, 2022
"My family and I will be taking the next few weeks to figure out what's the best move for me and my collegiate career," Jones wrote in his statement released on social media. He also thanked Missouri fans and the previous Mizzou coaches for their support.
Jones signed with the previous coaching staff back in November 2021 after verbally committing in July. Mizzou then parted ways with former head coach Cuonzo Martin following the 2021-22 season and hired Dennis Gates on March 22nd. Since then Gates has brought in 7 players, 6 through the transfer portal and a 7th by re-signing Blue Valley, KS high school star forward Aidan Shaw.
The recent additions put Missouri one player above the NCAA's limit of 13 scholarship players for division 1 men's basketball. Jones' departure puts Mizzou back at the limit.
Jones was generally regarded as a "3-star prospect". He averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game as a senior at East St. Louis High.