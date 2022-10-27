Despite missing the SEC tournament Mizzou Soccer made improvements this year from a season ago. And they'll look to continue to do so next season.

COLUMBIA - Missouri Soccer (5-8-4) visited South Carolina Thursday needing at least a draw for a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, FL. 

The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 2-0. With the loss and a Texas A&M win, the Tigers will miss the last spot for the SEC Tournament. 

For the game itself, it was a pair of goals within five minutes of each other that gave the Gamecocks the edge.

The first came in the 50' minute by Payton Patrick that came off a crossing assist from Corinna Zullo. The second goal was off a shot from Claire Griffiths from right of the penalty box in the 54' minute.

Although Mizzou will miss postseason play, they made significant gains from a season ago. Head coach Stefanie Kraay Golan spoke about the improvement in a series of tweets. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.