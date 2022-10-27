COLUMBIA - Missouri Soccer (5-8-4) visited South Carolina Thursday needing at least a draw for a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, FL.
The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 2-0. With the loss and a Texas A&M win, the Tigers will miss the last spot for the SEC Tournament.
For the game itself, it was a pair of goals within five minutes of each other that gave the Gamecocks the edge.
The first came in the 50' minute by Payton Patrick that came off a crossing assist from Corinna Zullo. The second goal was off a shot from Claire Griffiths from right of the penalty box in the 54' minute.
Although Mizzou will miss postseason play, they made significant gains from a season ago. Head coach Stefanie Kraay Golan spoke about the improvement in a series of tweets.
This team this year has really made some tremendous steps forward. Everyone says it takes time, & I am so proud of this group for continuing to fight. Last year in SEC play, we gave up 23 goals and were -15 goal differential…this year 14 & -7. We are closing the gap & we will— Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) October 28, 2022
Continue to drive forward. The seniors have played a tremendous part in laying a solid foundation for the future, & we will be forever grateful for them choosing Mizzou. Looking forward to the next step! #MIZ #TakeTheStairs— Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) October 28, 2022