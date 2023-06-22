COLUMBIA − The Missouri soccer and volleyball teams released their 2023 schedules on Thursday and both teams will get an early start.
Missouri soccer will open it's third season under head coach Stefanie Golan against Southeast Missouri (SEMO) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Walton Stadium. The Tigers' SEC opener will be against Florida in Gainesville on Friday, Sept. 15. Mizzou will play their conference home-opener on Sunday, Sept. 24 against Georgia.
2023 Mizzou Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Thursday, Aug. 17
|6 p.m.
|SEMO
|Columbia, Missouri
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|6 p.m.
|Creighton
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|7 p.m.
|Omaha
|Columbia, Missouri
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|7:05 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|1 p.m.
|Kansas
|Lawrence, Kansas
|Thursday, Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|Illinois
|Columbia, Missouri
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|1 p.m.
|Missouri State
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Friday, Sept. 15
|7 p.m.
|Florida
|Gainesville, Florida
|Thursday, Sept. 21
|6:30 p.m.
|Auburn
|Auburn, Alabama
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|6 p.m.
|Georgia
|Columbia, Missouri
|Friday, Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Columbia, Missouri
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss
|Oxford, Mississippi
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|3 p.m.
|South Carolina
|Columbia, Missouri
|Friday, Oct. 13
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt
|Nashville, Tennesse
|Thursday, Oct. 19
|6 p.m.
|Tennessee
|Columbia, Missouri
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Thursday Oct. 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama
|Columbia, Missouri
Mizzou volleyball will open its first season under new head coach Dawn Sullivan by hosting the Mizzou Invitational the last weekend of August. The Tigers will take on Illinois State, Central Arkansas and Colgate in that order August 25-27 at the Hearnes Center.
A busy SEC slate for the Tigers starts at the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 20 before Missouri returns home to face South Carolina on Sunday Sept. 24.
2023 Mizzou Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|TBA
|Black & Gold Scrimmage
|Hearnes Center
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|TBA
|Iowa State
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Aug. 25
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State
|Hearnes Center
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|2 p.m.
|Colgate
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Sept. 1
|6 p.m.
|Northern Kentucky
|Hearnes Center
|Saturday, Sept 2
|2:30 p.m.
|South Dakota
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Louisville
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Sept 8
|10 a.m.
|Buffalo
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Friday, Sept. 8
|4:30 p.m.
|Bellarmine
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Saturday, Sept 9
|7 p.m.
|Xavier
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Thursday, Sept. 14
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois
|Charleston, Illinois
|Friday, Sept. 15
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois
|Charleston, Illinois
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
|TBA
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|TBA
|South Carolina
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Sept. 29
|TBA
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, Louisiana
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|TBA
|Texas A&M
|College Station, Texas
|Friday, Oct. 6
|TBA
|Kentucky
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|TBA
|Arkansas
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|Wednesday, Oct. 11
|TBA
|Alabama
|Tuscaloosa, Alabama
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|TBA
|Ole Miss
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Oct. 20
|TBA
|Auburn
|Auburn, Alabama
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
|TBA
|Tennessee
|Columbia, Missouri
|Sunday, Oct. 29
|TBA
|Ole Miss
|Oxford, Mississippi
|Friday, Nov. 3
|TBA
|Mississippi State
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Nov. 5
|TBA
|Georgia
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Nov. 10
|TBA
|Texas A&M
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Nov. 12
|TBA
|Auburn
|Hearnes Center
|Friday, Nov. 17
|TBA
|Florida
|Hearnes Center
|Sunday, Nov. 19
|TBA
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|TBA
|Georgia
|Athens, Georgia