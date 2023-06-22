COLUMBIA − The Missouri soccer and volleyball teams released their 2023 schedules on Thursday and both teams will get an early start.

Missouri soccer will open it's third season under head coach Stefanie Golan against Southeast Missouri (SEMO) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Walton Stadium. The Tigers' SEC opener will be against Florida in Gainesville on Friday, Sept. 15.  Mizzou will play their conference home-opener on Sunday, Sept. 24 against Georgia.

2023 Mizzou Soccer Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location
Thursday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. SEMO Columbia, Missouri
Sunday, Aug. 20 6 p.m. Creighton Omaha, Nebraska
Thursday, Aug. 24 7 p.m. Omaha Columbia, Missouri
Thursday, Aug. 31 7:05 p.m. Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska
Sunday, Sept. 3 1 p.m. Kansas Lawrence, Kansas
Thursday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Illinois Columbia, Missouri
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 p.m. Missouri State St. Louis, Missouri
Friday, Sept. 15 7 p.m. Florida Gainesville, Florida
Thursday, Sept. 21 6:30 p.m. Auburn Auburn, Alabama
Sunday, Sept. 24 6 p.m. Georgia Columbia, Missouri
Friday, Sept. 29 7 p.m. Arkansas Columbia, Missouri
Thursday, Oct. 5 7 p.m. Ole Miss Oxford, Mississippi
Sunday, Oct. 8 3 p.m. South Carolina Columbia, Missouri
Friday, Oct. 13 7 p.m. Vanderbilt Nashville, Tennesse
Thursday, Oct. 19 6 p.m. Tennessee Columbia, Missouri
Sunday, Oct. 22 1 p.m. Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky
Thursday Oct. 26 6:30 p.m. Alabama Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou volleyball will open its first season under new head coach Dawn Sullivan by hosting the Mizzou Invitational the last weekend of August.  The Tigers will take on Illinois State, Central Arkansas and Colgate in that order August 25-27 at the Hearnes Center. 

A busy SEC slate for the Tigers starts at the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 20 before Missouri returns home to face South Carolina on Sunday Sept. 24.

2023 Mizzou Volleyball Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location
Saturday, Aug. 12 TBA Black & Gold Scrimmage Hearnes Center
Saturday, Aug. 19 TBA Iowa State Hearnes Center
Friday, Aug. 25 6 p.m. Illinois State Hearnes Center
Saturday, Aug. 26 7 p.m. Central Arkansas Hearnes Center
Sunday, Aug. 27 2 p.m. Colgate Hearnes Center
Friday, Sept. 1 6 p.m. Northern Kentucky Hearnes Center
Saturday, Sept 2 2:30 p.m. South Dakota Hearnes Center
Sunday, Sept. 3 2:30 p.m. Louisville Hearnes Center
Friday, Sept 8 10 a.m. Buffalo Cincinnati, Ohio
Friday, Sept. 8 4:30 p.m. Bellarmine Cincinnati, Ohio
Saturday, Sept 9 7 p.m. Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio
Thursday, Sept. 14 6 p.m. Eastern Illinois Charleston, Illinois
Friday, Sept. 15 4 p.m. Eastern Illinois Charleston, Illinois
Wednesday, Sept. 20 TBA Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee
Sunday, Sept. 24 TBA South Carolina Hearnes Center
Friday, Sept. 29 TBA LSU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, Oct. 1 TBA Texas A&M College Station, Texas
Friday, Oct. 6 TBA Kentucky Hearnes Center
Sunday, Oct. 8 TBA Arkansas Fayetteville, Arkansas
Wednesday, Oct. 11 TBA Alabama Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Sunday, Oct. 15 TBA Ole Miss Hearnes Center
Friday, Oct. 20 TBA Auburn Auburn, Alabama
Wednesday, Oct. 25 TBA Tennessee Columbia, Missouri
Sunday, Oct. 29 TBA Ole Miss Oxford, Mississippi
Friday, Nov. 3 TBA Mississippi State Hearnes Center
Sunday, Nov. 5 TBA Georgia Hearnes Center
Friday, Nov. 10 TBA Texas A&M Hearnes Center
Sunday, Nov. 12 TBA Auburn Hearnes Center
Friday, Nov. 17 TBA Florida Hearnes Center
Sunday, Nov. 19 TBA Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 25 TBA Georgia Athens, Georgia

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.