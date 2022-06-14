In need of offensive help with two of their top three hitters from the 2022 roster graduating, Mizzou softball added transfer Payton Jackson from Texas Tech on Tuesday. Jackson announced her commitment on Twitter.
MY NEW HOME!!!! So excited for this opportunity to continue my education and softball career at Mizzou and be apart of this amazing program. SEC here I come!! 💛 @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/q8Hi99lsRB— Payton Jackson (@paytonannej) June 14, 2022
Jackson led the Red Raiders with a .336 batting average as a sophomore in 2022. She hit 5 home runs, which was second on the team, and was tied for third in the Texas Tech lineup with 21 runs batted in. Mizzou is losing top hitters like super seniors Kim Wert and Brooke Wilmes.
Jackson should have two years of eligibility due to the NCAA granting all athletes effected by the pandemic with an extra year. She played primarily in left field in 2022 for Texas Tech, which should help a Missouri team that is losing two of its three starting outfielders with Casidy Chaumont (LF) and Brooke Wilmes (CF) running out of eligibility.