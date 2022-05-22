COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Softball team earned a win and suffered a loss during the Columbia Regional on Saturday. The Tigers were shutout by Arizona 2-0 to kick off Saturday's games, but they were able to avoid elimination by defeating Missouri State for the second time in the regional 2-0.
Mizzou will face Arizona again on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Tigers must defeat the Wildcats twice to advance to NCAA Super Regionals.
Game 1: Mizzou falls to Arizona 2-0
We’ve got another PACKED HOUSE for the Columbia Regional! @MizzouSoftball is taking on @ArizonaSoftball for a spot in the regional final! Stay tuned for updates, and highlights/reaction are coming up tonight on @KOMUsports at 6, 9, and 10! pic.twitter.com/3d3DeDu1Ml— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 21, 2022
In game one, Arizona put the pressure on Mizzou early. The Wildcats had runners on second and third in the first inning with two outs, but Jordan Weber was able to get Carlie Scupin to ground out to end the scoring threat. Weber had three strikeouts through the first two frames.
In the top of the third inning, Mizzou began to rally. After Casidy Chaumont and Emma Raabe reached base on walks, Jenna Laird singled to left field to load the bases with just one out. However, Arizona starting pitcher Hanah Bowen forced Brooke Wilmes to fly out and struck out Kimberly Wert to keep the game scoreless.
Soon after, the game entered a lightning delay in the bottom of the inning that lasted more than one hour.
B3: We have resumed play at #Mizzou Softball Stadium! Arizona now has runners on first and second with two outs.Mizzou: 0 | Arizona: 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ST4PI4NkUx— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 21, 2022
After play resumed, the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Scupin smacked a two-run home run to right-center field to give Arizona a 2-0 lead.
Mizzou had another chance to put runs on the board in the next frame. Wilmes led off the sixth inning with a single, and Kendyll Bailey added a double to put runners on second and third with just one out. However, the Tigers weren't able to capitalize on the opportunity, stranding both runners on base.
#Mizzou falls to Arizona in its second matchup of the Columbia Regional. The Tigers will play the winner of the Illinois vs. Missouri State game as they try to avoid elimination. Arizona: 2 | Mizzou: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M4weGY0z21— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 21, 2022
The Tigers compiled just four hits as a team and struck out six times against the Wildcats. Mizzou also left six runners on base.
Weber pitched five innings for the Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six batters.
Game 2: Mizzou defeats Missouri State 2-0
We’ve got a REMATCH coming up at #Mizzou Softball Stadium! @MizzouSoftball will face Missouri State to try and advance to tomorrow’s regional championship against Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 8:30pm. Stay tuned for updates!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mBu3VXXBro— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 22, 2022
In game two, Mizzou wasted no time scoring. Laird led off the top of the first inning with a triple to left-center field, and Wilmes drove her in with an RBI single to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. That single was Wilmes' fifth hit of the regional.
In the second inning, the Tigers extended their lead. Former Jefferson City Jay and Mizzou third baseman Kara Daly lined a solo home run over the right field wall. Her thirteenth home run of the season put the Tigers up 2-0.
Missouri State had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the third inning. A single and a walk put runners on first and second for the Bears, but Laurin Krings struck out Alex Boze to end the inning. Krings picked up three strikeouts in the frame.
Despite the fast start, the Tigers only managed four hits in the game. Only one of those hits occurred after the second inning.
Daly finished the night 2-3 with a home run and an RBI for Mizzou. Wilmes and Laird also each tallied one hit.
LAURIN KRINGS DOES IT AGAIN! The #Mizzou standout pitches her SECOND complete game of the Columbia Regional after shutting out Missouri State! The Tigers will face Arizona tomorrow for a chance to advance to Super Regionals!Mizzou: 2 | Missouri State: 0FINAL@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OeitBXLsFP— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 22, 2022
Krings had another strong performance for the Tigers. She pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 11 batters and allowing just three hits. Krings has allowed just one run and struck out 23 batters in her 14 innings of work in the Columbia Regional.