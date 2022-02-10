COLUMBIA - 257 days. That is how long Mizzou softball has had to swallow its heartbreaking loss in the NCAA Super Regional to James Madison. But, that is also how long it has had to focus, work and build.
Mizzou returns its entire starting lineup from the 2021 season, with the exception of Cayla Kessinger who opted not to take her sixth year of eligibility. All starting seniors/redshirt juniors, Brooke Wilmes, Hatti Moore, Casidy Chaumont, Kim Wert, Abby George and Kendyll Bailey, return to play for a fifth year this season.
"I think last year we clearly all had the same common goal and having them want to come back and finish that goal just shows how much determination we have and how much we all want it," left fielder Chaumont said.
The goal? The Women's College World Series.
"We came so close," Chaumont said.
Mizzou hosted James Madison in a best of three Super Regional matchup back in May. In game one, then sophomore Jordan Weber pitched a no-hitter through six full innings until the Dukes' offense came alive in the seventh and scored two. Mizzou loaded the bases in the final frame, but they left those runners stranded to lose the game 2-1.
In game two, the Tigers broke out with a six-run second inning that James Madison could never come back from. Kessinger stepped up big with two home runs in the game that gave Mizzou a convincing win to force a third deciding game.
In the finale, the game felt like it was Mizzou's for the taking when Wilmes blasted a solo home run in the Tigers' first at-bat of the game. But the Dukes took control late in the game with the help of three defensive errors for Mizzou and a missed tag-out call at home plate. Deflated, shocked and heartbroken, the Tigers walked away from the Super Regional empty-handed.
"A lot of us were in shock that we didn't make it and it was very sad. So just to recover from that, it took a little bit," center fielder Wilmes said. "But then eventually, getting into off-season, we know what we want to get to now so I think it had a lot of us wanting to work harder than we ever have."
That hard work fell on the backs of those upperclassmen who exceeded expectations and got the eight seed in the NCAA tournament. They have spent the off-season taking the underclassmen under their wings so they can achieve their high goals this year.
Mizzou has a lot of young talent coming in including Columbia native and state champion with Rock Bridge Maddie Snider, who is next in line for center field behind Wilmes.
Some of those underclassmen are not strangers to what Mizzou is capable of. 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2022 pre-season All-American Jenna Laird is back, and head coach Larissa Anderson says Laird has only improved since last season.
Laird is joined by Wilmes and Moore on the pre-season All-SEC team. Wilmes was also named a pre-season All-American.
In 2021, Laird had the second highest team batting average at .369 and second highest hits with 69. Second only to Wilmes, Laird was a menace at the plate against SEC opponents with a team high .410 conference batting average and a team high 34 hits.
A big return for Coach Anderson was her two aces in the circle, sophomore Laurin Krings and junior Jordan Weber. The pair was dominant in the 2021 postseason for the Tigers. In the three games of the NCAA Regional round, they threw two one-hitter games and one no-hitter.
As a freshman, Krings went 11-3 on the season and tossed the one-hitter against Northern Iowa in game two of the regional, tallying 10 strikeouts in the outing.
For Weber, she recorded her own one-hitter in game one of the regional against the University of Illinois Chicago. But Weber's season highlight came just two days after that in her very next start when she tossed the no-hitter against Iowa State to earn the Tigers a Super Regional bid.
"I don't know if we expected that type of post season run that they had," Wilmes said. "That was huge for us and having them come back and having that experience, they're going to know what it's like to face those big teams every day and they're going to know what it takes to beat them."
Other key players to return include catcher Hatti Moore and third baseman Kim Wert who tied for most home runs on the team last season. A team anchor, Moore started all 59 games behind the plate last season and batted .778 during the NCAA Regional.
Chaumont also makes her return to help hold down the outfield. She became known for her seemingly impossible catches, three of which landed her on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. That outfield speed translated to her at bats; she recorded 12 extra-base hits last year.
All of those talented veterans have had the past 8 months to continue to grow together for one final season.
"It just shows you how the players have really bought into what we're doing," Anderson said. "Those super-seniors want to come back and want to be a part of the program."
A program that is fully in consensus on its World Series expectations for this season.
"We want to come back and prove we deserve to be there," Wilmes said.
The No. 12 Tigers open up their season in Leesburg, Florida against Penn State. They play 11 games over two weeks in Florida before playing in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California. They face a handful of tough teams there, including No. 3 UCLA, No. 7 Washington and No. 17 Oregon.
They return to Columbia for their home opener on March 4 against St. Thomas in the Mizzou Tournament.