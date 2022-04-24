LEXINGTON - The Mizzou Softball team earned a big win today over No. 12 Kentucky, taking down the Wildcats 8-7.
The Tigers entered the game hot, after winning the first game of the series in a 13-0 five-inning shutout.
After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers got on the board in the second. Kara Daly crushed her 10th homer of the season to take the lead 1-0.
In the bottom of the second, Kentucky came roaring back. The Wildcats got their first run from an RBI single. Kayla Kowalik followed up with a two-run homer, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Before long, Mizzou tied the game. Kim Wert launched a two-run homer of her own to tie up the game in the top of the third. This was her third home run in the previous two games.
In the fourth, Jenna Laird drove in Maddie Snider with a single, extending the Tigers lead to 4-3. In the bottom of the inning, Kentucky tied the game again with an infield single.
A high scoring fifth inning shook up the game. The Tigers added two runs in the top of the inning with a single and an error to lead 6-4. The Wildcats scored one run on a groundout, and then took the lead with a two-run home run from Renee Abernathy. Kentucky led 7-6 after five innings.
The tie wouldn't last long. Brooke Wilmes drilled a long shot to left-center field, tying up the game at 7-7.
In the seventh, Alex Honnold led off the inning with a double. A ground ball from Daly advanced Honnold to third. Emma Raabe drove in the winning run with a single over third base.
Mizzou's Jordan Weber held off the Wildcats to finish off the game 8-7. The Tigers have now won two in a row over Kentucky. Mizzou will go for the sweep Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.