COLUMBIA - Mizzou softball head coach Larissa Anderson received a contract extension through the 2026 season on Tuesday.
The extension was announced by Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.
Here to stay. 🖊️@CoachLarissaA's contract has been extended through the 2026 season!📰https://t.co/RD2XtGHIAu#OwnIt🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/LE9AGWHd2Q— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 9, 2021
Anderson is entering her fourth year at Mizzou. In her first three seasons, she has compiled a 96-49 record with two postseason appearances.
"I want to thank Desiree Reed-Francois for the opportunity she has continued to give me... I am extremely grateful and humbled to be the head coach at Mizzou," Anderson said.
"This is a well-deserved extension for Larissa. Excellence is our standard and she has built our softball program into one of the best in the nation," Reed-Francois said.
Last season, the Tigers hosted a NCAA Super Regional, but fell to James Madison University in a decisive game three.
"We are looking forward to a bright future as she and her staff continue to build on last season's success," Reed-Francois said.
The Tigers return their entire starting lineup from last year as they head into the 2022 season.
Mizzou opens up the 2022 season at the Northern Lights Invitational from Feb. 11-13 in Leesburg, Florida.