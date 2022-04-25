LEXINGTON, Ky. - The bats for Mizzou Softball were red hot once again Monday night, as the Tigers cruised to a 9-1 victory over the 12th ranked Kentucky Wildcats in five innings at John Cropp Stadium.
The win completed a series sweep for Mizzou, as well as the second time in the series the Tigers won via run rule.
Brooke Wilmes started the game off strong for the Tigers, sending a solo shot to right-center field in the top of the first to give Mizzou a 1-0 lead.
After the Wildcats tied the game on a solo home run, Wilmes gave Mizzou the lead back in the third. A 2-run double put the Tigers up 3-1.
Later that same inning, Kim Wert extended her all-time home run record within the program, hitting a grand slam to blow the game open for Mizzou with a 7-1 advantage. The slam was Wert's second of the series and fourth home run in three games.
"I'm accrediting it to the Lucky Charms I'm eating for breakfast every day," Wert said of her performance, who went 6-7 and had 13 RBI. "That was just a breakthrough. I was getting a little bit more of my legs and it obviously helped out."
Kendyll Bailey added on to the Tiger pileup in the fourth, extending the lead to 9-1 after a 2-run home run to straight center field.
Mizzou now has a 27-17 record overall and a 7-9 record in the SEC. The Tigers will be back in Columbia to face non-conference in-state rival Saint Louis at 4 p.m. Wednesday.