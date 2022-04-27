COLUMBIA-No. 25 Missouri Softball didn’t miss a beat against St. Louis University as the Tigers cruised to a 9-3 win, their fourth victory in a row.
Missouri’s veterans propelled the Tigers to their 29th win of the season. They also made history. In the third inning, Brooke Wilmes hit a two-run home run to become the program’s all-time leader in extra base hits. But Wilmes didn’t even know about the record until she got back to the dugout.
“To be honest I had no idea that I was even close to that," she told reporters post-game. "When that came out…it was such a great feeling.”
It was the 100th extra base hit of her career.
Head Coach Larissa Anderson praised Wilmes, congratulating her on setting a “…new record and new standard here at Mizzou.”
Wilmes’s home run put the Tigers up 3-0 in the third inning. SLU responded in the top of the fourth as Cami Newbanks doubled to left field, bringing home Sadie Wise to make it 3-1.
That’s as close as the Billikens would get as the Tigers piled it on in the fourth inning. Casidy Chaumont scored from third base after SLU’s catcher committed an error trying to throw her out. Hatti Moore hit an RBI triple and Jenna Laird hit an RBI infield single to make it 6-1 Tigers
The Billikens scored two runs in the fifth, clawing their way to a 6-3 deficit. Then Kim Wert stepped up to the plate. In the bottom of the fifth she hit her fifth homerun in five calendar days, crushing a two-run homer to center field.
And yes, she did eat her Lucky Charms.
“I had a bowl after my lunch, actually” Wert said after a reporter asked if she had eaten Lucky Charms today.
In the sixth inning Wilmes added another run – and another extra base hit – bringing home Jenna Laird on an RBI double. That put Mizzou up 9-3 and the Tigers never looked back.
After the game Anderson praised her team for not overlooking SLU after the Tigers swept No. 9 Kentucky over the weekend.
“These midweek games are always tough coming from, obviously a high sweeping Kentucky at their place and then having to play a midweek after they [the team] spend the entire day in class and, you know, having to be able to make that fast switch to come out and play competitively and I think they set the tone from the very beginning.”
Anderson also praised starting pitcher Megan Schumacher, who made her second appearance as the starter this season. Schumacher usually comes in for relief.
“I thought we got a real good outing out of Schumacher “ Anderson said. “So that was really good to see because we’re going to need her down the stretch.”
Schumacher got two strikeouts through five innings of work, giving up only three runs on five hits. It was her fifth win of the season.
The Tigers has a quick turnaround, hosting Texas A&M in the Tigers last home series of the season in two days. The first game of the series is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.