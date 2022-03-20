COLUMBIA- Mizzou softball looked to snap their 3 game losing streak as they headed into their double header against Ball State and Stanford on Sunday.
The Tigers' offense got off to an early 2-0 lead over Ball State when Kara Daly and Kendyll Bailey both hit RBI singles in the 1st. But, Ball State would hang around with a 2 run homer from Haley Wynn in the 3rd and a sacrifice fly ball from Mackenzie McCarty in the 6th, giving Ball State a 4-3 lead heading into the final inning.
The Tigers last hope lay in the bat of Alex Honnold. Her line drive to right field was snagged out of the air, giving Mizzou their 4th loss in a row.
In the second game of the day, the Tigers sought redemption from their loss to Stanford Saturday night.
Mizzou once again jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Stanford. But, this time they had sophomore Laurin Krings on the mound. Krings pitched an impressive shutout and recorded 8 strikeouts. She led the Tigers to a much needed 5-0 win over Stanford.
Mizzou softball looks to build on the win Wednesday when they host Western Illinois at 4:30 p.m.