COLUMBIA- Mizzou is heading out to Florida again this weekend following a cancellation of Baylor's Getterman Classic.
Coming off a 3-1 weekend at Florida State University including a two game sweep of University of Memphis and a one and one split with 12th ranked Florida State, the Tigers are gearing up to keep their energy rolling back to the sunshine state.
"I thought we had a very, very successful weekend down at Florida State," said Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson. "I am very happy with overall how we played. I thought we pitched very well, our bats really came alive in our last two games and defensively we were pretty solid."
Missouri's pitching staff ended the weekend with only 13 earned runs against and 14 total strikeouts in their 4 match ups. Jordan Weber was the standout here earning her first two wins of the year, one against Memphis and one against Florida State. Her Florida State win came as a relief pitcher where she pitched 2.2 innings only giving up one hit to stop the bleeding of a five run third for Florida State.
Their bats were no slouch either as the Tigers saw standout weekends from Hatti Moore, who hit three home runs in four games. Mizzou also got a 5 for 5 performance on day two of the tournament from Brooke Wilmes.
Moving forward, Missouri was planning to head west to Waco this weekend to play at Baylor, but the uncharacteristic snow in Texas this week cancelled those plans. Pivoting quickly, Coach Anderson was able to secure some more games in Florida at the "Strike Out Cancer Tournament" at Florida Atlantic to put her team back on the diamond.
"Our game is designed where you have to play. You have to play games to get better. We can't orchestrate anything even close to it in practice, so it's about seeing other pitchers, making those game time adjustments and getting outside and playing on dirt," says Anderson.
We’ve got some games! Headed back to the sunshine state! 😎☀️#OwnIt🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/VUiDhWVsLv— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 17, 2021
The Tigers take the field next in Boca Raton, Fl. to play Ole Miss and Iowa state on Saturday followed by a double header against Florida Atlantic on Sunday.