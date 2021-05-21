COLUMBIA- Mizzou softball opened its NCAA Regional with an 8-0 run-rule victory in six innings over the University of Illinois at Chicago on Friday night.
Head coach Larissa Anderson elected to start sophomore Jordan Weber, and she cruised through six scoreless frames in her first postseason competition, not allowing a hit through 5 1/3 innings.
The offense got going quickly, as senior Brooke Wilmes opened the scoring with a leadoff home run off Flames starter Marley Hanlon. Senior Hatti Moore went 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs batted in, including the walk-off base hit in the sixth inning that scored freshman Jenna Laird and Wilmes.
The game featured the first full crowd of the season at Mizzou Stadium, thanks to recently updated capacity guidelines issued by the NCAA ahead of the tournament.
Mizzou plays tomorrow at 1 p.m. against the Northern Iowa Panthers, who defeated Iowa State 8-0 in a five-inning run rule victory. UNI's Sammey Bunch, a Frankenstein, Missouri native and former Fatima Comet, went 2 for 2 with a three-run home run to right field.