BIRMINGHAM- The Mizzou softball team was picked to finish the 2022 season in the 5th place in the Southeastern Conference in a poll of the league's coaches that was released on Monday. Alabama is picked to win the SEC Championship for a second straight year.
The Tigers finished 4th in the SEC in 2021 powered by an experienced lineup and a dynamic, young pitching staff. Mizzou rode that wave of success to within a game of the Women's College World Series, falling to James Madison in the Super Regionals.
Mizzou Softball opens the season on February 11th at the Northern Lights Invitational in Leesburg, Florida. The Tigers will play in three tournament-style events in Florida and California before their home opener against St. Thomas on Friday March 4th to open the Mizzou Tournament. The Tigers recently sold out of general seating season tickets for the upcoming season but announced season tickets for the outfield berm are still available.
2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
Place
School
Points
1.
Alabama (7)
138
2.
Florida (3)
131
3.
Arkansas (2)
124
4.
Tennessee (1)
103
5.
Missouri
97
6.
LSU
93
7.
Georgia
78
Kentucky
78
9.
Ole Miss
47
10.
Texas A&M
41
11.
Auburn
36
12.
Mississippi State
35
13.
South Carolina
13