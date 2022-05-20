COLUMBIA - A strong pitching and defensive performance propelled the Mizzou softball team to a 3-1 win over Missouri State on Friday afternoon in game one of the Columbia Regional.
It’s officially PLAYOFF TIME! @MizzouSoftball is taking on Missouri State in the opening game of the Columbia Regional! Stay tuned for updates and catch highlights/reaction from the game tonight on @KOMUsports at 6, 9, and 10! pic.twitter.com/voo7hr8VWT— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 20, 2022
Starting pitcher Laurin Krings was dominant in the circle, finishing with 12 strikeouts enroute to a complete game for the Tigers. Krings allowed just one run on six hits over her seven innings of work.
The Tiger defense continued to shine as Brooke Wilmes opened the game with a diving catch in center field for the first out. Krings retired the side in order in the first inning and struck out five of the first seven batters she faced.
Missouri State put some pressure on the Tigers in the top of the third inning. The Bears loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a single and a walk, but Krings picked up a huge strikeout to end the scoring threat.
Then, Mizzou responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. After a double from Wilmes and a single from Kimberly Wert, Kendyll Bailey drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Moments later, Alex Honnold hit a grounder to first base that led to a Missouri State error, allowing pinch runner Maddie Snider to score to give Mizzou a 2-0 lead.
Missouri State kept the game close and capitalized in the top of the sixth inning. Olivia Krehbiel led off the frame with a double, and then Annie Mueller knocked an RBI single to center field to cut the deficit to 2-1.
However, the Tigers immediately responded in the bottom of the inning. Hatti Moore picked up her second hit of the game on a single to left field, and Wilmes reached base on an infield single to allow Moore to score, bringing the Mizzou lead back to two runs.
THERE’S THE FINAL OUT! @MizzouSoftball wins game one of the Columbia Regional over Missouri State! The Tigers will face the winner of today’s Illinois/Arizona matchup tomorrow. Mizzou: 3 | Missouri State: 1 FINAL@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9cujd6w4pK— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 20, 2022
Overall, Mizzou finished with 10 hits as a team, but the Tigers left nine runners on base.
Wilmes finished 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers. Wert and Moore also each had two hits.
The Tigers will play the winner of Friday's Arizona and Illinois matchup on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.