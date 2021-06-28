The Mizzou Softball team promoted a pair of staffers on Monday night following the departures of hitting coach Chris Malveaux and operations director Kate Malveaux last week. Mizzou promoted Sara Marino to Associate Head Coach, a position previously held by Chris Malveaux before he left for Tennessee. The Tigers also elevated Michaela Transue from Volunteer Assistant to Assistant Coach.
"Sara and Michaela have been a part of Mizzou Softball and my staff since we arrived on campus in 2018," Mizzou Head Coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "They are passionate about our mission and remain committed and dedicated to the players and this program. The past three seasons I've seen this program grow each year."
Marino has been on the Missouri Softball staff since 2019 when she followed Anderson to Columbia from Hofstra. She has been Mizzou's defensive specialist over the past three seasons. Mizzou ranked in the top 10 in team fielding percentage in 2021.
"Sara has been by my side as a head coach for the past five years, three years here at Mizzou and two previously at Hofstra and has played a very valuable role in our success," said Anderson.
Transue began her coaching career at Missouri as a graduate assistant in 2019. She has been a volunteer assistant each of the past two seasons, helping with Mizzou's outfield defense and overall hitting approach.
"It is important to me to reward loyalty and to mentor strong people in this profession. Michaela has paid her dues in working up the ladder since she has entered this profession," said Anderson.
Both Marino and Transue played for Anderson at Hofstra. Marino was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in 2011. Transue was part of three NCAA Tournament teams and two CAA Championships during her playing days.