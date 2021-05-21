Mizzou softball stadium opens at full capacity for regionals

COLUMBIA - Mizzou softball is hosting an NCAA regional this weekend, and the stadium is open at 100% capacity for the first time this season.
The last time Mizzou hosted a regional was 2016. This is the first regional to be hosted in the 5-year-old Mizzou softball stadium.
Mizzou Athletics Deputy Director Nick Joos said he thinks this event can be good sign ahead of fall sports.
"I think as we get back toward the fall and hoping to have 100% capacity at Farout Field and some of our other venues in the fall, having a test run right now is a good thing," Joos said.
As of Friday morning there were still tickets available for all sessions. The Mizzou ticket office does expect the Friday and Saturday sessions to sell out and the Sunday session to sell out if the Tigers are playing.
Fans of all four teams playing in the regional have traveled to Columbia this weekend.
Emma Hylen is a former Iowa State softball player and made the trip down from Minnesota to see the Cyclones.
"I'm so excited. This is the first time in 30 plus years that Iowa State has made it and I'll be in the stands but the whole time I'll feel like I'm right there with the team," Hylen said.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday they would lift capacity restrictions and leaving those decisions up to local health authorities.
Since Boone County doesn't currently have a health order in place, the decision was left up to MU.
"As we've done throughout this entire pandemic, we sent our plan to incident command on campus and they're the ones that have advised us every step of the way," Joos said.
Bob McClellan is one of many fans excited to be able to attend the games in person.
"It should've been that way most of the season," Mcclellan said. "I think inside it will be a little strange because everyone is used to open seating and face masks but it's going to be good."
Friday's games saw rain-related delays, but Mizzou Athletics is confident both games will get finished. As of Friday afternoon, the game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday.