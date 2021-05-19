INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that they will remove capacity limits on the upcoming baseball and softball championships.
Starting on Thursday, local public health authorities will be in charge of setting capacity limits as well as social distancing and mask requirements.
Mizzou Softball, who is hosting a regional on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, had planned on having 50% capacity in the stadium before this news. They have now announced that they will open the stadium to full capacity.
BREAKING: #Mizzou is opening Mizzou Stadium to FULL CAPACITY for the @NCAAsoftball Regional in CoMo. All-session ticket sales will resume Thursday at 10 am. If any are left for single session sales that will be Thursday at 2 pm.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 19, 2021
Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA chief medical officer, said that this guidance is subject to change, but this news will have a big impact on all people involved in these events.
"The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships," Hainline said. "It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing."
All Tier 1 personnel will remain in controlled environments throughout the championships. Testing of non-vaccinated personnel will continue in line with the NCAA protocols.
Tickets for the Mizzou softball regional will be on sale again starting at 10 a.m on Thursday.
The regional opens with Northern Iowa taking on Iowa State on Friday at 1 p.m. Mizzou will play UIC after the first game concludes.