URBANA- The Mizzou Tigers needed to bounce back after getting swept by Tennessee over the weekend. Luckily, they did that on Tuesday Afternoon against Illinois in a Braggin Rights doubleheader.
The Tigers would sweep a doubleheader against the Fightin' Illini on Tuesday, winning the first game tightly 7-6 in extra innings and blowing them out in the second game by run-rule, 10-2.
Mizzou would control most of the first game, going up 6-1, capped off by two home runs from star freshman Kara Daly (Jefferson City, MO) and it looked like the Tigers were going win easily.
But the Illini would fight back, scoring five runs in the seventh inning to tie the game up at six a piece. But Kendyll Bailey would step up and drive the eventual game-winning run in on an infield single in the 8th inning. Casidy Chaumont scored to give the Tigers a tight 7-6 win in the first game.
In the second game, the Mizzou offense would make sure the Illini would not fight back, busting out in a run-rule win.
The Tigers got off to a fast start as Brooke Wilmes would kick things off with a leadoff homerun to lead things off in the top of the first. Then a hit by Chaumont would drive in another run to get the Tigers up to a quick 2-0 lead.
But Illinois would rebound back. Illini Outfielder Stevie Meade would drive a home run to left center to cut the lead down to half and start a rally as back to back to back hits by Illini hitters Kailee Powell, Bella Loya and Jaelyn Vickery to eventually get another run in to tie the game up at two a piece after the first inning.
But the Tigers would open the game right up in the third. Home runs by Hatti Moore and Wilmes, the second one of the day for the latter, and a bases loaded clearing single by Chaumont would get the Tigers up by six at the end of the third.
In the fourth, home runs by Chaumont and Kimberly Wert would extend the Tigers up by eight, which would enough as the Tigers would beat the Fighting Illini 10-2 by mercy rule. Wert's home run, the 47th of her Mizzou career, tied the school's career-record.
Jordan Weber would be calm, cool, and collected in the circle. After allowing four hits in the first inning, Weber would only allow three hits the rest of the game, blanking Illini hitters to putting zeros after the first inning.
The Tigers now prepare to host the Mizzou Classic as the team will a play a doubleheader against Northwestern and Ball State on Friday. The Tigers will play the Wildcats first at 2 p.m. then follow up against the Cardinals at 4:30 p.m.