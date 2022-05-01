COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers swept Texas A&M for their eight seniors on Senior Day.
"A win on senior day just means a little more to everybody but I think what this group has been through means a lot more." Senior Kendyll Bailey said. "I think this year was not what we expected but now we are kind of on a roll going to the end of the year. That is where we want to be. A win today makes it better for everybody and their families too."
Texas A&M scored two runs off of MU pitcher Jordan Weber in the first.
The Tigers answered as MU's Alex Honnold would score on a wild pitch in the second inning to make the score 2-1. The Aggies responded in the third inning with a homer by Haley Lee.
MU would go on a rally and put up eight runs in the third inning. The rally began with Casidy Chaumont's single to center field to score Kimberly Wert and Kendyll Bailey.
"Focusing on the little things and putting together the things we have been working on and getting that first strike and keep attacking and coming together to play as a team." Chaumont said.
Mizzou would capitalize on A&M errors, wild pitches and passed balls to score the remaining runs in the third.
The Aggies did not go away as they tacked on another two runs in the fourth. Tiger Emma Raabe added one more run with a single up the middle to score two.
MU's Jordan Weber pitched four innings, allowing five runs on 79 pitches.
At the end of the game, the Tigers honored their eight seniors: Kendyll Bailey, Brooke Wilmes, Casidy Chaumont, Kimberly Wert, Alexis Burks, Emma Raabe, and Abby George.
"The seniors set a new bar," head coach Larissa Anderson said. "They've been great mentors, the younger players, but you can see the the way the fans stayed to watch the presentation and how they feel about all the seniors, and they've left an impact on everybody who's been in touch with this program."
MU will play on the road at Alabama on Friday, May 6.