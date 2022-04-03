COLUMBIA - No. 25 Missouri defeated South Carolina 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, finishing off a three-game sweep for the Tigers.
"The message has been to stay focused, stay disciplined and get tough," Missouri head softball coach Larissa Anderson said. "We've really designed some of our practices since that Kansas loss that has really hurt us, just to get tough and battle, and it doesn't matter what the score is, but we have to battle the individual pitches. And we've put signs all around our stadium and in our dugout and in our batting cages that just say, "win one pitch," and so we're focusing on that one pitch mentality."
Laurin Krings earned her second win of the series, posting six strikeouts while allowing just six hits and one earned run across six innings of work. She also threw a two-run complete game in Friday's win over the Gamecocks.
"Our pitching needs to stay on track," Anderson said. "I thought we had three great pitching performances. It was great to have Krings throw two of the three games. She hasn't done that much in her career, so it was great to see her be able to do that."
Mizzou opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as Kimberly Wert's two-out double brought home Jenna Laird to put the Tigers up 1-0.
"She's a big leader on this team," Laird said about Wert. "She wants to do the best she can since she's not there on the field. She wants to work extra hard hitting, she wants to make sure that when she gets up, people are nervous to throw to her."
Laird went 2-3 on the day with a double and a triple, while Wert finished 2-2 with a double and an intentional walk. Wert broke Mizzou's all-time home run record on Friday and finished the weekend with six hits and four RBIs in just nine at-bats.
The Gamecocks responded in the top of the third inning, as Jordan Fabian's solo shot into center field tied the game at 1-1. But, Kendyll Bailey retook the Mizzou lead in the bottom half with a solo home run, putting the Tigers up 2-1.
That was all the run support the Tigers would need, as Emma Nichols' one inning of relief put the series to bed and brought Mizzou to a 3-5 record in the SEC.
But, Anderson said she hopes to see more production at the plate.
"Moving forward, that's really going to be our focus," Anderson said. "When a hitter struggles, they don't want to fail, they don't want to swing and miss, and they don't want to strike out. So then they're starting to slow their bat speed down, which is creating those weak outs and that weak contact."
Mizzou improves to 22-13 and 3-5 in SEC play with the win. The Tigers host the UMKC Kangaroos at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Tuesday.