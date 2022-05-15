Thanks to a late season surge that saw the Mizzou Softball team win 10 straight conference games at one point and make it to the SEC Tournament championship, the Tigers earned the number 15 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. As a result Missouri will host a Regional for the second straight season, welcoming Missouri State, Illinois and Arizona to Columbia starting on Friday.
"We're excited to host," said a jubilant Larissa Anderson moments after the announcement. Mizzou's head softball coach called the accomplishment a reward for the team's strong push over the final month of the regular season.
"This is absolutely great for our players, to be able to play in front of their home crowd. I couldn't be more proud of them and the run that they've made these last couple of weeks."
Missouri picked up a pair of top-10 wins on their way to the SEC Tournament final, which likely propelled them into a national seed. The Tigers ultimately lost to Arkansas for the tournament championship, but won three out of their four games in Gainesville and didn't allow a run in their three wins.
"Everybody's starting a new season this weekend," said Anderson. "It doesn't matter who we're gonna play, we have to focus on what we can control."
Mizzou will begin NCAA play with a familiar opponent who the Tigers haven't seen in a while. Missouri opens the regional against Missouri State on Friday at 1 pm CT. The two programs have not played since 2014 following a terse email exchange between former Missouri head coach Ehren Earleywine and Missouri State coach Holley Heese, who still leads the Bears.
Anderson and her staff had nothing to do with that falling out and the two programs did play during the Fall exhibition season. Anderson expects the nature of an in-state rivalry in the NCAA Tournament to add some extra energy to Friday's game.
"I know it definitely will for them," said Anderson on Sunday evening. "Those in-state rivalries are some of the toughtest rivalries ever. Especially when we've played those mid-week games I feel more pressure in an in-state rivalry than I do with some of our conference opponents."
"They would live nothing more than to come into our house and ruin it for us."
In Friday's other first round game at the Columbia Regional traditional softball powerhouse Arizona will take on another Mizzou rival, Illinois. That game will start at 3:30 pm CT. Missouri's Friday game with Missouri State will be televised by the SEC Network. Arizona and Illinois will stream live on ESPN+.
NCAA softball regionals are double-elimination, meaning teams must lose twice to be eliminated. Friday's winners will play each other on Saturday while the losers will play on Friday evening with the winner of that game advancing. The winner of Saturday's "winner's bracket" game will move on to the championship series and await the winner between the two remaining teams.