COLUMBIA- The ball flew Friday at the University of Missouri softball game with all scoring coming from seven home runs between the two teams. Tigers won 6-2.
"The bats came alive," head coach Larissa Anderson said. "It was great to see you getting some offensive production and hitting the wrong ball and hit it hard. Finally, for the first time in a while, all the way through the lineup."
The scoring started after the Bulldog's Sara Mosley homered to left field to score one in the top of the first.
Then, Tigers' Jenna Laird would answer with a solo homer of her own in the bottom of first.
In the top of the second inning, Jayda Kearney homered to right center and Mizzou again would answer as Kendyll Bailey homered to left field in the bottom of the same inning.
Laird and Brooke Wilmes would both hit a solo homerun in the fifth inning to make the score 4-2 Tigers. Laird said the team worked on staying focused when they were at the plate against Georgia.
"No matter what we do, we're going to be facing a good good opponent," Laird said. "We just have to remember to stay disciplined and keep playing game that we've been playing for our whole life."
Tigers scored two more with a homer from Megan Moll, her second of the year.
Mizzou's Jordan Weber pitched the entire game, only giving up two solo home runs on 88 pitches.
"Something our coaches have really been harping on us is one pitch at a time," Weber said. "That was something I was focusing on every single pitch was making sure that he was my best pitch and just going on."
The finale of the Mizzou versus Georgia game starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. Anderson said Friday's win was much needed and was happy with the team bouncing back from losing 4-3 in the series opener Thursday.
Anderson added she wants the players to focus on the present day.
"That's the great thing about athletics," Anderson said. "Yesterday's game doesn't carry over today. The score doesn't carry over so you have to immediately learn from it. You have to flush it out and set up as a new game."