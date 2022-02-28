COLUMBIA - One of Mizzou Softball's own has been recognized for her outstanding play over the weekend, as outfielder Casidy Chaumont was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week.
Chaumont, a redshirt senior from Moss Bluff, La., went 8-for-13 at the plate with a batting average of .615 over five games at the Mary Nutter Classic in California. She also slugged two home runs, drove in three RBIs and scored six runs total, contributing greatly to victories for the No. 19-ranked Tigers over No. 9/11 Oregon and No. 5 Washington.
The weekly award is the first of Chaumont's career.
The Missouri Tigers play their home opener on Friday against St. Thomas at 4 pm, part of the Mizzou Tournament in Columbia.