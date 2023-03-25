COLUMBIA − Years after their last inning together, childhood best friends Maddie Gallagher and Jenna Laird are sharing the middle infield once again as teammates for Missouri softball.
The two grew up just minutes apart in Long Island and played on the same travel softball team for five years. The duo said they made an instant connection.
“We immediately clicked, we were best friends," Laird said. "Since then, we were always just two peas in a pod, 'frick and frack,' everyone likes to say. "
It is a relationship that Gallagher believes translates onto the diamond.
"It's going to be exciting to see our chemistry that we had when we were nine to now that we're 20, 21," Gallagher said.
After spending two years at South Carolina, Gallagher announced in December that she was transferring to Missouri − something that Laird said she had always been pulling for.
"I've always been trying to get her to transfer, I was like, 'Just come transfer, just transfer,' as a joke," Laird said. "Then one day, I got a text and she said 'I'm transferring,' and I was like 'Wait, seriously?' I told her you have to come here, just get on campus, you can stay at my house. Anything you need, I'll be there."
Gallagher said Laird's influence was one of the biggest motivations in deciding to transfer.
"Having that one person that you're familiar with definitely made me feel more comfortable, especially 14 hours from home," Gallagher said. "Talking to Jenna just about the program was definitely a key factor."
Laird is not the only familiar face in the Tigers' clubhouse. Fellow Long Islander and head coach Larissa Anderson has been familiar with the Gallagher family for years and said Gallagher is a perfect fit on this Tigers roster.
"I've known Maddie since she was probably 9 years old," Anderson said. "She's an unbelievable athlete, very talented. Her instincts are very hard to teach. She and Jenna were always the two middle infielders and really the talk of Long Island."
While she had never played for Anderson before, Gallagher said it has always been something she hoped to do.
"I always had that in the back of my mind, just that I knew she was a great coach," Gallagher said. "I knew how she ran her programs and that I'd always love to play for her."
With the childhood friendship reunited, the two Tiger middle infielders now have the final chapter to their softball story they had been hoping to write.
"We always said the story would be amazing if we were back in the middle infield together, and just the connection that had, it's almost like it never went away," Laird said.
Gallagher picked up her first multi-hit game for Missouri last week against Illinois, where she also made a diving catch in the field that was selected as a SportsCenter Top 10 play.