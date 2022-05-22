The Mizzou softball team's offensive struggles continued in the Columbia Regional championship as the Tigers fell to Arizona 1-0. Mizzou managed just two hits in the game, leading to its elimination.
It’s REGIONAL FINAL TIME! @MizzouSoftball is taking the field to face @ArizonaSoftball with a trip to Super Regionals on the line! The Tigers must win twice to advance. Follow along for updates, and highlights/reaction are coming up on @KOMUsports at 9 and Sports Xtra at 10:30! pic.twitter.com/AME8x6nuBe— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 22, 2022
Jordan Weber put together another strong performance in the circle for the Tigers. She pitched her first complete game of the regional, allowing just one run on four hits.
Weber worked out of trouble multiple times in the early innings. Arizona had runners on first and second in both the second and third frames, but Weber forced groundouts in each inning to end the scoring threats.
Despite a slow start on offense, the Tigers began to rally in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Kara Daly singled to right field, and two batters later, Hatti Moore walked to put runners on first and second with two outs. However, Devyn Netz got Kendyll Bailey to strike out to end the frame.
After ending the Mizzou scoring threat, Arizona responded by taking the first lead of the game. Sharlize Palacios led off the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run over the left field wall, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Mizzou offense went down quietly. The Tigers had no hits and just one baserunner after the fourth inning.
#Mizzou Softball’s season ends with a heartbreaking loss to Arizona. The Tigers finish the year with a 38-22 record. Congratulations to @MizzouSoftball on a GREAT season!Arizona: 1 | Mizzou: 0FINAL@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OH2ydT2QqU— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) May 22, 2022
Daly and Bailey had the only hits for the Tigers in this contest.
Mizzou Softball ends its season with a 38-22 record but finished the year winning 13 of its last 18 games. The Tigers reached the SEC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2013 and hosted an NCAA regional for the second straight season.