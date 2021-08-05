COLUMBIA- As coaches and players spoke to media members in person at Faurot Field's Show-Me Club on Wednesday and Thursday, optimism abounded. Smiles permeated the room after an unprecedented 2020 season that saw Mizzou go 5-5 in a 10 game SEC schedule under first year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
With plenty of productive players returning in 2021, expectations are on the rise. The offensive side of the ball features the reigning Co-Freshman of the Year in the Southeastern Conference back behind center, quarterback Connor Bazelak.
"I feel like last year was really good just experience for me," said Bazelak. "We played 10 SEC games last year so I feel like I've seen everything.
The SEC defenses are difficult so anything a team throws at me I'll be ready for it."
"That guy, he's made a huge jump from year 1 to year 2," said graduate transfer receiver Keke Chism of Bazelak. "He already came in with that confidence in year 1 that he had last year and I mean, he's took it up to a whole 'nother level."
Part of Bazelak's challenge in Fall Camp will be gelling with a large group of receivers. Mizzou returns nearly every receiver from the 2020 team and adds transfer Mookie Cooper, a St. Louis native who struggled to get in the mix last year at Ohio State and didn't catch a pass.
"I think Keke Chism is gonna take the next step. Again, there's a guy that joined us after basically playing Division II ball," said Missouri wide receivers coach Bush Hamdon. "Tauskie Dove is a guy that's had a really good offseason. Barrett Banister from the standpoint of leadership. And there's some young guys. I think a lot of eyes will be on JJ Hester and seeing his development. So there's certainly a lot of guys that we're looking at and I think this Fall Camp's gonna be critical at that position."
Missouri's defense is learning a new system under first year Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks led the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers to the top of the NFL in forcing turnovers during his long career at the professional level. He's back in college for the first time since 2005 and hopes his attacking, zone approach will lead to similar results for the Tigers.
"You've gotta work on getting back there to the quarterback in order to get the ball out of his hands," said Defensive Line coach Jethro Franklin. "You've gotta work on stripping the running back. No doubt about it. Turnovers definitely lead to wins."
"With the D-line creating pressure up front, ya know, trying to make the quarterback make a quick decision, linebackers getting in their drops, being in the right spot, trying to elevate the throw," said Wilks. "And we'll take it any way we can. Tips and overthrows, we love."
Franklin hopes an attacking mindset on defense will also lead to more turnovers.
"From the mindset to it takes it to the heart," said Franklin. "From the heart it takes it to your ability. So, that's what we know. We know that going in and we're gonna always make sure we critique that, too."
Junior Defensive End Trajan Jeffcoat will be a key piece of Mizzou's defensive attack after racking up 6 sacks a season ago.
"I definitely want to be that impact on the field again but also I wanna like motivate my teammates as well," said Jeffcoat. "Because I feel like motivating others is gonna make everyone else great."