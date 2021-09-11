LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY- The Missouri Tiger's defense let Kentucky amass for over 500 total yards leading to a 35-28 loss. Mizzou fought all game long and had a chance to tie it late in the 4th but fell short.
GAME SUMMARY
The Wildcats came out hot as Will Levis connected with Chris Rodriguez Jr. for a 5-yard touchdown pass after only a five play drive. The drive was ignited by a 64-yard rush by Wan'Dale Robinson.
Kentucky then extended their lead after few careless penalties by the Tigers. Chris Rodriguez pushed it in from two yards out and Mark Ruffolo tacked on the extra point.
The penalties continued for Mizzou as a false start by Niko Hea on the 1-yard line made a 3rd and goal more difficult. However, Connor Bazelak was able to execute as he found Daniel Parker Jr. for nice contested grab in the endzone. The Tigers looked as if they had found a spark with 4:40 left in the 1st quarter.
Kentucky fueled Missouri's fire with a tipped pass that landed in the arms of defensive back Jaylon Carlies. Despite the turnover and field position, a holding penalty pushed the Tigers out of field goal range and then an incomplete screen pass on a 3rd and 15 forced a punt.
The Wildcats got the ball back and would continue their offensive success with an eight play, 92 yard drive that ended with a Will Levis touchdown run. Levis impressed in his SEC debut after spending two seasons with Penn State. He is apart of Kentucky's revamped offense in 2021 that is looking to scare SEC opponents.
Missouri, now down 21-7, was on the brink of falling behind three scores as Kentucky marched down the field again. However, the tides changed when Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the 2-yard line and Chad Bailey fell on the ball for the Tigers. Bazelak and Badie lead the charge on a nine play, 80 yard drive that ended with a contested touchdown connection between Bazelak and Keke Chism. Chism was targeted multiple times through out the game but only hauled in the one touchdown reception that sent Mizzou into the lockeroom on a high.
The 2nd half was setup for the Tigers to fight back as they received the ball first yet this was not the case. Two plays into the drive Connor Bazelak makes his first significant mistake of the day as he misreads the defensive and gets intercepted by Jacquez Jones of Kentucky. The Wildcats would not take long to capitalize as Chris Rodriguez scored his 3rd touchdown of the day from three yards out.
Bazelak would bounce back on the following drive staying composed and completing six passes for 42 yards. The drive would be capped off with Bazelak's best Mahomes-to-Kelce imitation with a quick shovel pass to Daniel Parker Jr. for the score. Parker Jr. had not scored a touchdown in three seasons before tonight where he had three catches, 21 yards, and two touchdowns.
After a series of punts, the Tigers would find tie the game with an 80 yard drive that stretched into the start of the 4th quarter. Tyler Badie caught a simple screen pass and turned it into a 17-yard shifty touchdown.
The Wildcat offense would come through in the 4th as Kentucky would respond to Mizzou's scoring drive with a drive of their own. Chris Rodriguez Jr. powered in his 4th total touchdown of the day which was setup by a 28-yard pass from Levis to Justin Rigg. The Wildcats took back the lead in Lexington, 35-28, with just over 10 minutes left.
The following drive Missouri would be forced to punt after stalling and running over three minutes off the clock. Kentucky got possession back and things were not looking good for the Tigers. Until, a big 3rd down stop lead to a Mark Ruffolo field goal. With Kentucky attempting to make it a two score game, Missouri's Blaze Alldredge gets a hand on the ball and blocks the kick.
With 2:07 left in the contest and only down seven, Mizzou had a feasible opportunity to play for overtime. The Tigers would fail to do so as Connor Bazelak got sacked on 3rd down by J.J. Weaver for a loss of 8 yards. This lead to a 4th and 13 where Bazelak felt the pressure again and threw it incomplete.
Missouri would go on to lose 35-28 over a Kentucky team that may turn heads this fall in the SEC East. The Tigers return home next Saturday, September 18th, for an 11 A.M. game against South Eastern Missouri (SEMO).
FINAL: Kentucky 35, #Mizzou 28QB Connor Bazelak looked absolutely gassed before he threw an errant pass that ended the Tigers' chance to win tonight's game. This game asked a lot of the redshirt sophomore and he impressed, but it's only harder from here on out. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IkO02O8Saj— Matthew Newkirk (@mnewkirk_) September 12, 2021
MEDIA
GAME DAY:As Mizzou football kicks off against Kentucky, hear from KOMU Sports reporter @mnewkirk_ about what fans are expecting to see in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/GqMVKY6Qxd— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 11, 2021
Connor Bazelak and the Missouri offense taking warmup snaps 30 minutes before gametime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bVmIWcRwL4— Matthew Newkirk (@mnewkirk_) September 11, 2021
WATCH: #Mizzou starting quarterback Connor Bazelak says he's proud of how the Tigers fought all game long. "Like I said, we didn't quit..."@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tfAh4OTl07— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 12, 2021
WATCH:#Mizzou team captain Case Cook says the Tigers are not giving up on the SEC East title. "Nothings stopping us from here..." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qSgvceqyfV— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 12, 2021
WATCH:For the second straight week #Mizzou allows a 100+ yard rusher and head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't shy away from admitting that. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EZ3hCN7yD4— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 12, 2021
WATCH: #Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz says he liked what saw out of his team as "fighters" that will continue to improve as the season goes on. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WCobPEjtlG— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 12, 2021