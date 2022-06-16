The Mizzou men's basketball team will take on Iowa State for a second straight season in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers and Cyclones will meet at Mizzou Arena on Saturday January 28th. The game time and TV assignment will be announced at a later date. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones in last season's Challenge matchup 67-50 in Ames, IA.
This will be the first meeting in Columbia between the former Big 8/Big 12 rivals since a 74-59 Missouri win over Iowa State at Mizzou Arena on November 10, 2017. That was the game where former Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin made his debut and star freshman Michael Porter Jr left with a back injury that would cost him the majority of his lone season with the Tigers.
Other SEC-Big 12 Challenge matchups include:
- Alabama at Oklahoma
- Arkansas at Baylor
- Auburn at West Virginia
- Florida at Kansas State
- Kansas at Kentucky
- Texas Tech at LSU
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
- TCU at Mississippi State
- Texas at Tennessee