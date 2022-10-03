COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission.
Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
The 2023 game will kick off a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. The St. Louis area will host multiple Mizzou Athletics events next season -- "The Mizzou To The Lou Series."
Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said the St. Louis region is a key market for recruiting, fan engagement and corporate support.
"Finding a unique way to hold events in the city has been a priority for Mizzou Athletics. This is an incredible opportunity for fans across the state as we bring Mizzou Athletics closer to St. Louis and the surrounding areas," Reed -Francois said. "We are grateful to the St. Louis Sports Commission for its partnership and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance the Mizzou brand statewide. We appreciate the hard work of so many people in making this series happen."
As part of the partnership, the commission will offer Mizzou student-athletes a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity.
Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman said the commission is "thrilled" to partner with MU and the Dome to bring Missouri football back to St. Louis.
"We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis," Roseman said. "Additionally, the Sports Commission is ecstatic to strengthen the bond between Mizzou Athletics and St. Louis with a series of events that will enhance the sports landscape in our region."
Missouri football last played in St. Louis in 2019, a 23-13 win over Illinois and the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series that ran from 2002 to 2010.
Mizzou Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission said they will announce additional details on The Mizzou To The Lou Series soon. Ticket sales for events will be handled by both organizations.