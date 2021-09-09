COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers released their weekly injury report on Thursday and four wide receivers are listed with some kind of injury designation.
Wide Receivers Boo Smith and Mookie Cooper are both listed as probable, along with Right Guard Case Cook.
Smith started off last week's game against Central Michigan with a 63 yard reception on the first play from scrimmage.
Cooper, the Ohio State transfer, was limited last week due to a foot injury. He totaled just four catches for 12 yards in the season opener.
Case Cook is a team captain this year and is an anchor on the right side of the offensive line.
Wide Receiver Barrett Banister and Defensive Back Kris Abrams-Draine are both listed as questionable.
Banister had only one catch for 13 yards last week against Central Michigan. The redshirt senior is listed on the injury report for the first time this season.
Abrams-Draine, the converted wide receiver who transitioned to defensive back, ended with four tackles and two passes defended last week.
Junior College transfer Defensive Lineman Ben Key is listed as doubtful.
Wide Receiver Jay Maclin and Defensive Lineman Cannon York are both listed as out. Maclin is still working his way back from a broken forearm suffered in fall camp.