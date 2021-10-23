COLUMBIA - The Tigers fell in three straight sets to the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday to bring their record to 1-7 in conference play and 4-17 overall.
Tonight Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) starts a two game home stand against Ole Miss. This week the Tigers broke a seven game losing streak. Follow me and @KOMUsports to see if they can get a second straight win! pic.twitter.com/gxrpYsd3QN— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) October 22, 2021
At the Hearnes Center, the Tigers wore pink pregame as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
@TrumanTiger_MU and the @MizzouVB team are wearing pink tonight as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SgfxamQvIs— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) October 22, 2021
Junior Anna Dixon lead the team with 10 kills along with her freshman teammate Jordan Illif who had a career night with 5 kills of her own, 3 served aces and 1 block.
@OleMissVB takes the lead after a hard fought first set @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QQ0BuCgu3C— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) October 23, 2021
Freshman, Addison Lynn, and graduate student, Nicole Alford, led the way in assists with 14 and 13 assists respectively.
The team will look to try to strike back against the Rebels in their next match on Saturday, Oct. 23. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m.