COLUMBIA - The Tigers fell in three straight sets to the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday to bring their record to 1-7 in conference play and 4-17 overall.

At the Hearnes Center, the Tigers wore pink pregame as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Junior Anna Dixon lead the team with 10 kills along with her freshman teammate Jordan Illif who had a career night with 5 kills of her own, 3 served aces and 1 block.

Freshman, Addison Lynn, and graduate student, Nicole Alford, led the way in assists with 14 and 13 assists respectively.

The team will look to try to strike back against the Rebels in their next match on Saturday, Oct. 23. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m.

