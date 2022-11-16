Mizzou was never able to hit its stride against Arkansas on Wednesday night.
In the first set, Mizzou was able to take a 3-2 lead early, but Arkansas took over and stayed in control for the rest of the set. Mizzou gave up nine points on errors throughout the set. Meanwhile, Arkansas' Jillian Gillen could not be stopped above the net and finished with five kills. Arkansas won the first set 25-14.
The second set began very back and forth, with Arkansas and Mizzou tying eight times by the time the scored reached 12-12. But then Arkansas went on a 10 point run and almost finished off the set. Mizzou managed to come almost all the way back, making the score 24-22 before giving up the set on a service error. After a 25-22 win in the second set, Arkansas led two sets to zero.
Similar to the second set, the third set was close at the start. Also similar to the second set, Arkansas began to pull away around the halfway point. However, Mizzou was not able to come up with a run in the third set like they did in the second, and Arkansas won 25-16 to complete the sweep of Mizzou.
Kaylee Cox led Mizzou in kills with nine and Trista Strasser had the most blocks with five. The Tigers fall to 1-13 in conference play and 8-16 overall.