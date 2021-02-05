ILZ058>060-095>099-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>052-059-
060-070300-
/O.NEW.KLSX.WW.Y.0009.210206T1500Z-210207T0300Z/
Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-
Cole MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL-Jersey IL-Knox MO-Lewis MO-
Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-
Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-
Shelby MO-Warren MO-
Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton,
Hannibal, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling,
Pittsfield, and Quincy
219 PM CST Fri Feb 5 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Missouri and south central, southwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility
expected where snowfall rates are higher.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold air is expected along with and
behind the snow, which will cause a drop in wind chills and may
present travel concerns on untreated roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of
accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads
may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists
should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
