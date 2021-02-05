COLUMBIA - The SEC announced it will postpone its Mizzou and Florida matchup after a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing in the Florida volleyball program.

The conference will reschedule the February 6 and 7 matches on a later date.

Missouri looks ahead to its matches with Tennessee on February 12 and 13 in Knoxville. 

The SEC will look at rescheduling this matchup.