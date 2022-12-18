COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletics hired Dawn Sullivan Sunday to become the next head coach of the volleyball program. Sullivan becomes the 8th volleyball head coach in Mizzou history.
"It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou," Sullivan said in a statement. "Coaching at Mizzou provided a unique opportunity that I could not pass up. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the Tigers' volleyball tradition, and I am looking forward to competing in the SEC, which is top to bottom the best conference in the nation."
Sullivan comes to Columbia after spending the last five seasons as the head coach at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV). She led the Rebels with a 109-38 record, 20 or more wins in four of five seasons, and five-straight postseason appearances.
The Rebels won the Mountain West conference championship in spring 2021 and fall 2022, and the 2021 National Invitational Volleyball Championship. UNLV also grabbed bids to the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2022.
"She's an elite leader, tireless recruiter and a proven winner. She has deep Midwestern roots, is smart, driven and student-athlete focused," Missouri Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement. "Dawn understands the incredible history of Mizzou volleyball and has a vision to build upon that great tradition and bring championships to our Tiger community."
Prior to taking the UNLV job, Sullivan was an assistant and associate head coach at Iowa State for 13 seasons. The Cyclones made 12 straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, including five regional semifinals and two regional finals.
Sullivan played at Kansas State University from 1996-99, helping lead the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1996.
She earned second-team All-America honors in 1999 and was inducted into the Wildcats' Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
Sullivan replaces Josh Taylor as the Tigers' head coach, following the 2022 season that resulted in a 9-19 record, 2-16 in conference play.