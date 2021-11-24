Trailing 2 sets to none the Mizzou volleyball team rallied to outlast the Tennessee Lady Vols in 5 sets on Wednesday night at the Hearnes Center. The win in Mizzou's home finale ensured that the Tigers would not go winless on their home floor.
Kayla Burbage led the way with a career-high 19 kills, including the match winner in the 5th set. The Tigers also got 16 kills apiece from Anna Dixon and Jordan Iliff. Mizzou won the third set 25-21 before staving off the Lady Vols several times on match point in a marathon fourth set that the Tigers eventually won 30-28.
With all the momentum in their favor the Tigers dominated the decisive fifth set to win the match. Burbage picked up the final kill to seal the win as the Tigers took the fifth set 15-11.
Mizzou closes the season with a pair of games at Texas A&M this weekend, taking on the Aggies at 6 pm on Friday and 4 pm on Saturday.