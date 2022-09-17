COLUMBIA − Running through the Mizzou volleyball tunnel for the Sept. 10 home opener against Abilene Christian meant more to Leandra Mangual-Duran this season. This was the first game Mangual-Duran played since her 2021 season ending injury, after the team’s third match last season.
“It is good to be back and finally put a jersey on and play in front of some fans in a crowd,” Mangual-Duran said. “I'm more thankful that my injury wasn't as severe.”
Mangual-Duran is one of three captains on the team. The volleyball team recorded a 5-26 record last season. Mangual-Duran looks to lead Mizzou to more wins this season and to mentor the underclassmen to become team captains like her in the future.
“Just because they're young, does not mean that they're less mature,” Mangual-Duran said. “I just think they need a little bit more guiding. Our underclassmen are very mature. They're good followers. At some point in their career, they're going to become good leaders as well.”
With only three upperclassmen, Mizzou volleyball head coach Joshua Taylor says Mangual-Duran's experience in key matches over the years will be a benefit for the underclassmen to learn from.
“She's someone that a lot of her teammates look up too,” Taylor said. “She's easy to follow. She does the right things, and she's a good teammate. So having her back is huge for us.”
Not only does Mangual-Duran lead on the court, but she also has given back to the Tiger community. Her efforts were recognized as a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2021. The Puerto Rico native says she enjoys learning about the community that has a different background from her and has given so much to her.
“Building a huge relationship with the fans is something that's important to me, especially as a senior," Mangual-Duran said. "They've seen me play for the past four years. It's just trying to build relationships with different people from different backgrounds. I know I'm from a different background, it's really interesting to see other people, who were different from me, and that's what community service is all about.”
In high school, club volleyball and the start of her Tiger career, Mangual-Duran was an outside attacker and never a libero. Taylor said this is a position Mangual-Duran has taken on because the coaching staff asked it of her.
“She'll do anything for the team and her selflessness is what allows us to put the best group out there,” Taylor said. “She is an awesome human being.”
Mangual-Duran and the volleyball team are 3-0 at home this season. The Tigers will look for more wins at the Bulldog Brawl this weekend.