COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers men's basketball game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. against the Florida Gators, has been moved up to 2 p.m.
The change is due to inclement weather expected in Columbia.
No tickets or parking passes will be required for the game. All fans are directed to use Parking Lot P. Doors will open to fans one hour prior to tip.
The broadcast will remain on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call, with Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino having the game on Tiger Radio Network.
Mizzou asks all fans traveling to the Arena to use caution, travel safely and check road conditions.
Limited concessions will be available and the Clinton Club will be closed.
The Tigers' previously scheduled Michael Porter Jr. bobblehead giveaway and $1 ticket promotion will be postponed for another date, to be determined at a later time.