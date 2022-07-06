COLUMBIA -  Missouri women's basketball will play eight conference games at home and eight conference games away this upcoming season.

The Southeastern Conference announced the opponents Wednesday morning.

The schedule consists of a single round robin of home and away with one permanent opponent and two rotating opponents, which change every year. Missouri's permanent opponent is Arkansas. 

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Mizzou WBB 2022-23 SEC opponents

Home games: Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away games: Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M

