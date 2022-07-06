COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball will play eight conference games at home and eight conference games away this upcoming season.
The Southeastern Conference announced the opponents Wednesday morning.
The schedule consists of a single round robin of home and away with one permanent opponent and two rotating opponents, which change every year. Missouri's permanent opponent is Arkansas.
🗣 SEC announces conference opponents for 2022-23 women’s basketball season: https://t.co/psTZQ3GSfH#SECWBB pic.twitter.com/0ZzCpdzZCz— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 6, 2022
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
Mizzou WBB 2022-23 SEC opponents
Home games: Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Away games: Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M