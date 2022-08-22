COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers women's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being on the road against Missouri State on Nov. 7.
The full non-conference schedule includes the following games:
- Monday, Nov. 7 at Missouri State
- Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Bradley
- Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. SEMO
- Monday, Nov. 14 vs. Western Kentucky
- Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Tennessee-Martin
- Monday, Nov. 21 Wake Forest (Nassau, Bahamas)
- Wednesday, Nov. 23 Virginia Tech (Nassau, Bahamas)
- Wednesday, Nov. 30 vs. Saint Louis
- Saturday, Dec. 3 UMass (Tempe, Ariz.)
- Sunday, Dec. 4 at Arizona State
- Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Nebraska-Omaha
- Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Jackson State
- Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Illinois
Both the women's and men's team open on Nov. 7, with the ladies being on the road versus Missouri State and the men at home versus Southern Indiana.
The Tigers home opener is versus Bradley at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10. There will be a doubleheader at Mizzou Arena on Sunday Nov. 13, where the women will play SEMO and the men will play Lindenwood.
During Thanksgiving week, the team travels to the Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. They face Wake Forest Nov. 21 and then Virginia Tech Nov. 23. They end month at home versus St. Louis on Nov. 30.
December opens with the Arizona State Classic at the Arizona State in Tempe, AZ. Missouri plays UMASS on Dec. 3 and then Arizona State on Dec. 4.
They end the non-conference games with three straight home games ending off with the Braggin' Rights game at home versus Illinois on Dec. 18.
TV schedules and tip-off times have yet to be announced for any of the matchups.