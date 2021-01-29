GAINESVILLE- Aijah Blackwell scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, 10 of them in the first half, and Mizzou held on to beat Florida on Thursday night 61 to 58. Ladazhia Williams led Mizzou with 16 points in the victory.
Missouri trailed only once in the game, when Florida took a 2-0 lead in the opening moments. The Tigers stormed back with hot shooting from the outside in the first quarter. Missouri later cooled from the outside and only shot 33 percent from the field for the game but used several defensive stands in the game's waning moments to preserve the win.
Florida had a chance to tie the game with a three pointer in the final seconds but Missouri forced a turnover with five seconds remaining to win. The Tigers take on Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday at Noon.