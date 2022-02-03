COLUMBIA- Ole Miss women’s basketball came into Columbia Thursday and dominated Missouri, only allowing 14 points in the first half on its way to a 61-45 win.
The loss was only Missouri’s second of the year at Mizzou Arena, and it dropped the Tigers to 16-7. Crucially, Missouri is now 5-5 in SEC play, now dropping to under .500 since the upset victory over No. 1 South Carolina.
“This isn’t, ‘sweep it under the rug, everything is okay and tomorrow’s a new day,’” Pingeton said. “Not if you’re really trying to get something done.”
Ole Miss outplayed Missouri in every facet of the game except shooting, as the Tigers shot 45.5% from the field — though 0/7 from behind the three-point line. It was Mizzou's first game since 2008 without a three point field goal. However, Pingeton’s group put up only 44 shots to Ole Miss’ 61, turning the ball over 21 times to the Rebels’ 14.
“I don’t want to not give credit to Ole Miss, because obviously, they’re a pretty athletic, talented team playing with a lot of confidence, but it did feel like there was quite a bit we did to ourselves, and at the end of the day, that falls on my shoulders,” Pingeton said.
Ladazhia Williams’ performance was the only bright spot for the Tigers, nearly matching her season-high with 24 points. The rest of the Tigers scored 21 combined, including just two from Aijha Blackwell. Missouri was also out-rebounded 38-26, in large part due to Ole Miss center Shakira Austin.
Austin led the way with 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting with 7 boards, proving nearly unstoppable in the paint and limiting Blackwell on the other end. After an and-1 in the second quarter, Austin yelled in the direction of the Missouri bench, possibly letting them know that they couldn’t guard her.
“If you hold a team to 61 in the SEC, you’re feeling pretty good about yourself, right?” Pingeton said. “I mean, yeah, they scored more than we did. But bottom line is, you had 21 turnovers, gave up 16 offensive boards and scored 14 points in the first half. That’s not good enough. Not gonna get it done.”
Up next, Missouri has a matchup with No. 7 Tennessee in one week. Pingeton acknowledged after the game that Missouri’s preparation wasn’t good enough in advance of this game, and that it has to get better if the Tigers hope to have a shot in Knoxville.
“At the end of the day, how we show up, it’s a reflection of me and our staff,” Pingeton said. “I don’t know what we’re missing, but we’re gonna have to figure it out.”