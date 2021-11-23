COLUMBIA- The Mizzou women's basketball team improved on it's best start in six years with a fifth straight win on Tuesday night. The Tigers defeated Troy 76 to 63 to improve to (5-0) on the season.
Troy stuck with Mizzou early in the game. Tied at at 35 at halftime, Mizzou used an 11-0 run early in the 3rd quarter to pull away. Hayley Frank and Haley Troup both scored 20 points to lead the Tigers. Aijah Blackwell, who leads the SEC in rebounding, grabbed 18 rebounds and added 19 points. Blackwell has grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of Mizzou's 5 games to start the season.
Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton was pleased with the victory. Troy won the Sunbelt Conference Tournament last season and played in the NCAA Tournament.
"I think it's probably the look in regards to what the SEC's going to look like for us, that we've had so far," said Pingeton. "And we needed this kind this kind of test. We absolutely did."
Mizzou heads to Bethleham, PA for the holiday weekend to play in the Christmas City Tournament. The Tigers will face Columbia University on Saturday before playing a second game on the road on Sunday.