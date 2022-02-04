COLUMBIA − While the snow did not cancel any major Missouri sports, the Mizzou wheelchair basketball team will not get to play in its tournament this weekend.
The team's home tournament was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Mizzou Recreation Complex.
"We found out as of yesterday [Thursday] that it was going to be canceled due to the last minute snow day call," senior Koda Inman-Ahlstrom said.
There were four games scheduled, two on Friday and two on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Mizzou men's basketball team played at home on Wednesday and the Mizzou women's basketball team played at home on Thursday.
"We were all disappointed, there was a lot of emotions," freshman Mack Reed said.
Some members of the team were able to make it to the gym and practice throughout the week.
Inman-Ahlstrom lives off campus but said he's still able to make it to campus on a day-to-day basis.
"It can be difficult for some of us off campus to get there," Inman-Ahlstrom said. "Other players on the team who also live on campus are more than able to get me there if I need help."
Mizzou Athletics offered students and the community free admission and free pizza to the men's and women's games on Wednesday and Thursday.
"It's extremely underwhelming to realize that not only do we put in as much effort as the able bodied athletes," Inman-Ahlstrom said. "But mental fortitude as dedication is involved in what we do as well."
The wheelchair team only gets to host two to three tournaments every year.
"They're really, really great for our team, it's a way to represent our team, which doesn't have much of a presence on campus," Inman-Ahlstrom said.
The Mizzou Rec and Mizzou Athletics could not be reached for comment on Friday.