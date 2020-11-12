COLUMBIA- Mizzou won the coin flip to determine which team will host the annual Braggin' Rights basketball game between the Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Mizzou will host the game at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 12. A game time and TV network will be announced at a later date. No fans will be in attendance for safety reasons.
The Braggin' Rights game has been played in St. Louis since 1980 but due to the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the two schools decided to hold the game on-campus for the first time since 1979.
To determine who would host the game the schools enlisted veteran college basketball reporter Andy Katz to flip a coin with a Mizzou logo on one side and the Illinois block "I" on the other. When Katz finally flipped the coin just before 6:30 pm it came up with the Tiger head on top.
Mizzou is currently scheduled to host Vanderbilt in football on the same day as the rescheduled Braggin' Rights game.